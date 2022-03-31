AMERCO (NASDAQ:UHAL) Shares Bought by Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC

Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC raised its stake in AMERCO (NASDAQ:UHAL – Get Rating) by 7.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 375 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the period. Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC’s holdings in AMERCO were worth $272,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in AMERCO during the third quarter worth approximately $29,000. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in AMERCO by 36.6% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 97 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new stake in AMERCO during the fourth quarter worth approximately $73,000. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new stake in AMERCO during the fourth quarter worth approximately $76,000. Finally, Pinebridge Investments L.P. bought a new stake in AMERCO during the third quarter worth approximately $78,000. Institutional investors own 35.21% of the company’s stock.

Get AMERCO alerts:

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on AMERCO in a report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

AMERCO stock traded down $7.65 on Thursday, reaching $596.94. 123,770 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 60,798. The stock has a market cap of $11.71 billion, a PE ratio of 10.68 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a current ratio of 4.63, a quick ratio of 4.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. AMERCO has a twelve month low of $523.94 and a twelve month high of $769.90. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $597.69 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $668.16.

AMERCO (NASDAQ:UHAL – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The transportation company reported $14.35 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $15.05 by ($0.70). The firm had revenue of $1.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.33 billion. AMERCO had a return on equity of 20.24% and a net margin of 19.82%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $9.33 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that AMERCO will post 60.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AMERCO Company Profile (Get Rating)

AMERCO operates as a do-it-yourself moving and storage operator for household and commercial goods in the United States and Canada. The company's Moving and Storage segment rents trucks, trailers, portable moving and storage units, specialty rental items, and self-storage spaces primarily to the household movers; and sells moving supplies, towing accessories, and propane.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for AMERCO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AMERCO and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.