America First Multifamily Investors Stock Scheduled to Reverse Split on Monday, April 4th (NASDAQ:ATAX)

America First Multifamily Investors, L.P. (NASDAQ:ATAX – Get Rating) shares are set to reverse split before the market opens on Monday, April 4th. The 1-3 reverse split was announced on Monday, April 4th. The number of shares owned by shareholders will be adjusted after the market closes on Monday, April 4th.

ATAX stock opened at $6.19 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $6.35 and a 200-day moving average of $6.45. America First Multifamily Investors has a 12-month low of $5.47 and a 12-month high of $7.11. The company has a current ratio of 19.18, a quick ratio of 19.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.40. The company has a market cap of $408.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.90 and a beta of 0.60.

America First Multifamily Investors (NASDAQ:ATAX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.02. America First Multifamily Investors had a net margin of 55.63% and a return on equity of 10.59%. The company had revenue of $20.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.10 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that America First Multifamily Investors will post 0.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.11%. America First Multifamily Investors’s payout ratio is 84.62%.

ATAX has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of America First Multifamily Investors from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, March 21st. StockNews.com started coverage on America First Multifamily Investors in a research report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. JMP Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 price objective on shares of America First Multifamily Investors in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Finally, Raymond James started coverage on America First Multifamily Investors in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $7.50 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $7.25.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Williams Jones Wealth Management LLC. acquired a new position in America First Multifamily Investors in the 4th quarter valued at $64,000. Wealth Effects LLC acquired a new position in America First Multifamily Investors in the 4th quarter valued at $74,000. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC raised its holdings in America First Multifamily Investors by 30.9% in the 3rd quarter. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC now owns 13,392 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $80,000 after acquiring an additional 3,162 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC purchased a new stake in shares of America First Multifamily Investors during the 4th quarter valued at $86,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of America First Multifamily Investors during the 3rd quarter valued at $91,000. Institutional investors own 11.00% of the company’s stock.

America First Multifamily Investors LP engages in the acquisition of a portfolio of mortgage revenue bonds that are issued by state and local housing authorities to provide construction and permanent financing for affordable multifamily and student housing and commercial properties. It operates through the following segments: Mortgage Revenue Bond Investments, Multifamily (MF) Properties, Public Housing Capital (PHC) Fund Trusts, and Other Investments.

