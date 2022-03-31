American Electric Power (NASDAQ:AEP) Reaches New 1-Year High After Analyst Upgrade

American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday after Mizuho raised their price target on the stock from $94.00 to $104.00. Mizuho currently has a buy rating on the stock. American Electric Power traded as high as $98.43 and last traded at $98.13, with a volume of 27548 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $97.61.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on AEP. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on American Electric Power from $105.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Seaport Res Ptn cut American Electric Power from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, March 14th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on American Electric Power from $101.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised American Electric Power from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $93.00 to $101.00 in a research report on Monday, February 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $102.48.

In related news, COO Lisa M. Barton sold 6,989 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.54, for a total transaction of $667,729.06. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Nicholas K. Akins sold 2,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.63, for a total value of $186,123.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 31,963 shares of company stock worth $2,953,989 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AEP. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of American Electric Power during the 4th quarter valued at $354,042,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in American Electric Power by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 41,461,321 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,688,814,000 after acquiring an additional 1,910,807 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in American Electric Power by 32.9% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 7,376,635 shares of the company’s stock worth $598,835,000 after acquiring an additional 1,826,997 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in American Electric Power by 10.2% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 15,398,310 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,250,036,000 after acquiring an additional 1,430,681 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its stake in American Electric Power by 21.9% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,511,352 shares of the company’s stock worth $609,773,000 after acquiring an additional 1,347,736 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.08% of the company’s stock.

The firm has a market capitalization of $50.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 0.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.63. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $91.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $87.34.

American Electric Power (NASDAQ:AEP – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $4.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.94 billion. American Electric Power had a return on equity of 10.78% and a net margin of 14.80%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.87 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that American Electric Power Company, Inc. will post 4.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 10th were paid a $0.78 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 9th. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.14%. American Electric Power’s dividend payout ratio is currently 62.65%.

American Electric Power Company Profile (NASDAQ:AEP)

American Electric Power Co, Inc engages in the business of generation, transmission and distribution of electricity. It operates through the following segments: Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission & Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco and Generation & Marketing. The Vertically Integrated Utilities segment engages in the generation, transmission and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers through assets owned and operated by its subsidiaries.

