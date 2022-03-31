American Express (NYSE:AXP) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the payment services company’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Barclays increased their target price on shares of American Express from $182.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Stephens increased their target price on shares of American Express from $190.00 to $197.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of American Express from $218.00 to $223.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Daiwa Capital Markets upgraded shares of American Express from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $190.00 to $215.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of American Express from $152.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, American Express presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $197.71.

Get American Express alerts:

Shares of AXP stock opened at $189.76 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $183.61 and a 200-day moving average of $174.66. The company has a market cap of $143.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 1.68. American Express has a one year low of $140.31 and a one year high of $199.55.

American Express ( NYSE:AXP Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The payment services company reported $2.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.40. The company had revenue of $12.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.55 billion. American Express had a net margin of 18.92% and a return on equity of 33.20%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.76 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that American Express will post 9.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Quinn Jessica Lieberman sold 1,804 shares of American Express stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $191.42, for a total value of $345,321.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Anre D. Williams sold 139,909 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $196.82, for a total value of $27,536,889.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 440,177 shares of company stock valued at $81,094,533. 0.11% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of AXP. Morgan Stanley raised its position in American Express by 6.7% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,916,986 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $1,638,584,000 after buying an additional 622,891 shares during the last quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC grew its stake in shares of American Express by 19.0% during the 3rd quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 1,820 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $305,000 after purchasing an additional 291 shares during the period. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of American Express during the 3rd quarter valued at about $207,000. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of American Express during the 3rd quarter valued at about $232,000. Finally, Birinyi Associates Inc. grew its stake in shares of American Express by 12.4% during the 3rd quarter. Birinyi Associates Inc. now owns 4,531 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $759,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. 83.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

American Express Company Profile (Get Rating)

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services. Its products and services include payment and financing products; network services; accounts payable expense management products and services; and travel and lifestyle services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for American Express Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Express and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.