American Outdoor Brands (NASDAQ:AOUT) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

American Outdoor Brands (NASDAQ:AOUT – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.650-$1.780 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $2.060. The company issued revenue guidance of $245 million-$250 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $281.28 million.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Lake Street Capital cut their price objective on shares of American Outdoor Brands from $32.00 to $26.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 11th. B. Riley cut their target price on shares of American Outdoor Brands from $37.00 to $25.00 in a report on Friday, March 11th. CL King cut their target price on shares of American Outdoor Brands from $32.00 to $23.00 in a report on Friday, March 11th. TheStreet cut shares of American Outdoor Brands from a c- rating to a d rating in a report on Monday, January 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of American Outdoor Brands from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, March 16th.

NASDAQ:AOUT traded down $0.38 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $13.13. The stock had a trading volume of 102,154 shares, compared to its average volume of 135,806. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $19.93. American Outdoor Brands has a 12-month low of $13.09 and a 12-month high of $36.62. The stock has a market cap of $175.31 million, a P/E ratio of 14.27 and a beta of 0.43.

American Outdoor Brands ( NASDAQ:AOUT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 10th. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.05. American Outdoor Brands had a net margin of 4.91% and a return on equity of 8.77%. The firm had revenue of $70.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $72.54 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.77 EPS. American Outdoor Brands’s quarterly revenue was down 15.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that American Outdoor Brands will post 1.51 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Mary E. Gallagher bought 3,671 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 15th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $13.61 per share, for a total transaction of $49,962.31. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 1.35% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of American Outdoor Brands by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 968,823 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,307,000 after buying an additional 7,378 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of American Outdoor Brands by 95.7% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 30,537 shares of the company’s stock worth $609,000 after buying an additional 14,935 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of American Outdoor Brands in the 4th quarter worth about $363,000. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. boosted its position in shares of American Outdoor Brands by 158.4% in the 4th quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 70,241 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,400,000 after buying an additional 43,053 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of American Outdoor Brands by 15.1% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 10,434 shares of the company’s stock worth $208,000 after buying an additional 1,365 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.47% of the company’s stock.

American Outdoor Brands, Inc provides outdoor products and accessories for rugged outdoor enthusiasts in the United States and internationally. The company offers hunting, fishing, camping, shooting, and personal security and defense products. Its products include shooting supplies, rests, vaults, and other related accessories; premium sportsmen knives and tools for fishing and hunting; land management tools for hunting preparedness; harvesting products for post-hunt or post-fishing activities; electro-optical devices comprising hunting optics, firearm aiming devices, flashlights, and laser grips; reloading, gunsmithing, and firearm cleaning supplies; and survival, camping, and emergency preparedness products.

