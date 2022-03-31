American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eighteen analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $287.53.
A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of American Tower from $294.00 to $274.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of American Tower from $250.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of American Tower from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $285.00 to $271.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of American Tower in a report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of American Tower from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, February 24th.
Shares of NYSE AMT traded up $1.52 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $252.39. 14,668 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,069,072. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.27. American Tower has a 12 month low of $220.00 and a 12 month high of $303.72. The company has a market cap of $115.06 billion, a PE ratio of 44.64, a PEG ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.46. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $238.96 and a 200-day moving average price of $261.28.
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 13th will be issued a dividend of $1.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 12th. This represents a $5.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.22%. This is a boost from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.39. American Tower’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 98.06%.
In other news, Director Samme L. Thompson sold 1,590 shares of American Tower stock in a transaction on Friday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $248.16, for a total value of $394,574.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Rodney M. Smith sold 3,956 shares of American Tower stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.00, for a total transaction of $1,028,560.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.68% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. City State Bank purchased a new position in American Tower in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Twelve Points Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in American Tower in the 4th quarter valued at $1,161,000. American Trust purchased a new position in American Tower in the 4th quarter valued at $3,231,000. Schrum Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in American Tower in the 4th quarter valued at $497,000. Finally, Evergreen Capital Management LLC grew its position in American Tower by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 1,655 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $484,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.98% of the company’s stock.
American Tower Company Profile (Get Rating)
American Tower Corporation, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of approximately 219,000 communications sites. For more information about American Tower, please visit the ÂEarnings MaterialsÂ and ÂInvestor PresentationsÂ sections of our investor relations website at www.americantower.com.
Receive News & Ratings for American Tower Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Tower and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.