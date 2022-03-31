American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eighteen analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $287.53.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of American Tower from $294.00 to $274.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of American Tower from $250.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of American Tower from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $285.00 to $271.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of American Tower in a report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of American Tower from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, February 24th.

Get American Tower alerts:

Shares of NYSE AMT traded up $1.52 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $252.39. 14,668 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,069,072. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.27. American Tower has a 12 month low of $220.00 and a 12 month high of $303.72. The company has a market cap of $115.06 billion, a PE ratio of 44.64, a PEG ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.46. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $238.96 and a 200-day moving average price of $261.28.

American Tower ( NYSE:AMT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by ($0.16). American Tower had a net margin of 27.44% and a return on equity of 34.57%. The company had revenue of $2.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.41 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.07 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that American Tower will post 9.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 13th will be issued a dividend of $1.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 12th. This represents a $5.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.22%. This is a boost from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.39. American Tower’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 98.06%.

In other news, Director Samme L. Thompson sold 1,590 shares of American Tower stock in a transaction on Friday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $248.16, for a total value of $394,574.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Rodney M. Smith sold 3,956 shares of American Tower stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.00, for a total transaction of $1,028,560.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.68% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. City State Bank purchased a new position in American Tower in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Twelve Points Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in American Tower in the 4th quarter valued at $1,161,000. American Trust purchased a new position in American Tower in the 4th quarter valued at $3,231,000. Schrum Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in American Tower in the 4th quarter valued at $497,000. Finally, Evergreen Capital Management LLC grew its position in American Tower by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 1,655 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $484,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.98% of the company’s stock.

American Tower Company Profile (Get Rating)

American Tower Corporation, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of approximately 219,000 communications sites. For more information about American Tower, please visit the ÂEarnings MaterialsÂ and ÂInvestor PresentationsÂ sections of our investor relations website at www.americantower.com.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for American Tower Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Tower and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.