Amir Aghdaei Sells 10,538 Shares of Envista Holdings Co. (NYSE:NVST) Stock

Envista Holdings Co. (NYSE:NVST – Get Rating) CEO Amir Aghdaei sold 10,538 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.66, for a total value of $544,393.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Amir Aghdaei also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, March 17th, Amir Aghdaei sold 114,702 shares of Envista stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.01, for a total value of $5,621,545.02.

NVST stock traded down $0.16 on Thursday, hitting $48.71. 3,007,402 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,878,751. Envista Holdings Co. has a twelve month low of $37.60 and a twelve month high of $52.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 1.30. The business’s fifty day moving average is $46.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $43.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.60.

Envista ( NYSE:NVST Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 9th. The company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.04. Envista had a net margin of 12.57% and a return on equity of 8.96%. The company had revenue of $651.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $633.22 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.56 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Envista Holdings Co. will post 2.02 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Ariel Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of Envista by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 6,253,403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $281,778,000 after purchasing an additional 168,719 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in shares of Envista by 104.1% in the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 5,319,341 shares of the company’s stock valued at $239,689,000 after purchasing an additional 2,712,746 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Envista by 9.4% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,353,598 shares of the company’s stock valued at $196,172,000 after purchasing an additional 373,330 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Envista by 4.2% in the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 4,186,536 shares of the company’s stock valued at $175,039,000 after purchasing an additional 170,643 shares during the period. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its stake in shares of Envista by 46.3% in the third quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 3,424,451 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,199,000 after purchasing an additional 1,083,286 shares during the period.

A number of analysts recently commented on NVST shares. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Envista from $47.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Envista from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Envista from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $50.60.

About Envista

Envista Holdings Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets dental products in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Specialty Products & Technologies and Equipment & Consumables. The company's Specialty Products & Technologies segment provides dental implant systems, guided surgery systems, biomaterials, prefabricated and custom-built prosthetics, and dental eye loupes to oral surgeons, prosthodontists, and periodontists under the brands, including Nobel Biocare, Alpha Bio Tec, Implant Direct, Logon, Nobel Procera, and Orascoptic; and brackets and wires, clear aligners, digital orthodontic treatments, retainers, and other orthodontic laboratory products under the Damon, Ormco, Insignia, AOA, and Spark brands.

