Amneal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NYSE:AMRX) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $500.68 Million

Brokerages expect Amneal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NYSE:AMRX – Get Rating) to post $500.68 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have provided estimates for Amneal Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $493.50 million to $508.70 million. Amneal Pharmaceuticals posted sales of $493.11 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 1.5%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Amneal Pharmaceuticals will report full-year sales of $2.19 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $2.18 billion to $2.21 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $2.28 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.25 billion to $2.29 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Amneal Pharmaceuticals.

Get Amneal Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Amneal Pharmaceuticals (NYSE:AMRX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 2nd. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $537.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $533.41 million. Amneal Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 61.08% and a net margin of 0.68%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.11 earnings per share.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, March 11th.

Shares of NYSE:AMRX traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $4.17. 6,421 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 639,736. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.11, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a current ratio of 2.35. The company has a market cap of $1.26 billion, a PE ratio of 46.89, a P/E/G ratio of 0.22 and a beta of 1.24. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $4.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.75. Amneal Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $3.86 and a twelve month high of $6.91.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. Covestor Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals by 24.1% in the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 12,834 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 2,494 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its position in shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals by 16.6% in the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 14,238 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 2,024 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its position in shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals by 26.2% in the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 15,487 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 3,216 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 38.54% of the company’s stock.

Amneal Pharmaceuticals Company Profile (Get Rating)

Amneal Pharmaceuticals, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, and distributes generic and specialty pharmaceutical products for various dosage forms and therapeutic areas. The company operates through three segments: Generics, Specialty, and AvKARE. The Generics segment develops, manufactures, and commercializes complex oral solids, injectables, ophthalmics, liquids, topicals, softgels, inhalation products, and transdermals across a range of therapeutic categories.

Featured Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Amneal Pharmaceuticals (AMRX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Amneal Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amneal Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.