Amphenol (NYSE:APH) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Amphenol (NYSE:APH – Get Rating) in a research note issued on Thursday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the electronics maker’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on APH. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Amphenol from $83.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on Amphenol from $82.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Amphenol from $82.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 13th. Finally, Cowen lowered Amphenol from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $80.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, January 7th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $83.78.

Get Amphenol alerts:

Amphenol stock opened at $76.71 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $76.13 and a two-hundred day moving average of $78.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 2.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The firm has a market cap of $45.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.20, a P/E/G ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.26. Amphenol has a twelve month low of $64.13 and a twelve month high of $88.45.

Amphenol ( NYSE:APH Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The electronics maker reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $3.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.77 billion. Amphenol had a return on equity of 26.17% and a net margin of 14.63%. Amphenol’s revenue was up 24.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.56 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Amphenol will post 2.75 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. State Street Corp raised its stake in Amphenol by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 25,762,015 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $2,258,223,000 after acquiring an additional 400,777 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in Amphenol by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 16,989,050 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,485,863,000 after purchasing an additional 864,918 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Amphenol by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 10,681,931 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $931,701,000 after purchasing an additional 336,188 shares during the period. Flossbach Von Storch AG grew its position in Amphenol by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 9,565,569 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $836,605,000 after purchasing an additional 315,029 shares during the period. Finally, Mawer Investment Management Ltd. grew its position in Amphenol by 7.3% during the 3rd quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. now owns 8,845,388 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $647,748,000 after purchasing an additional 600,465 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.24% of the company’s stock.

About Amphenol (Get Rating)

Amphenol Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, primarily designs, manufactures, and markets electrical, electronic, and fiber optic connectors in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Harsh Environment Solutions, Communications Solutions, and Interconnect and Sensor Systems.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Amphenol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amphenol and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.