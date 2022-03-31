Analysts Anticipate Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB) to Announce $1.65 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB – Get Rating) to post earnings of $1.65 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have made estimates for Albemarle’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $2.17 and the lowest is $1.14. Albemarle reported earnings of $1.10 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 50%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Albemarle will report full year earnings of $5.98 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.60 to $6.35. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $7.76 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.11 to $9.05. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Albemarle.

Albemarle (NYSE:ALB – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 16th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $894.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $889.88 million. Albemarle had a return on equity of 7.79% and a net margin of 3.72%. The company’s revenue was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.17 earnings per share.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Albemarle in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Bank of America cut their price objective on Albemarle from $230.00 to $216.00 in a report on Friday, February 18th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Albemarle from $153.00 to $163.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Albemarle from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $199.00 to $205.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, Mizuho cut their price objective on Albemarle from $281.00 to $243.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 18th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Albemarle has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $239.14.

In other Albemarle news, insider Netha N. Johnson bought 1,060 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 18th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $187.81 per share, with a total value of $199,078.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO J Kent Masters bought 5,241 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 18th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $190.80 per share, for a total transaction of $999,982.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.63% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. City State Bank acquired a new position in Albemarle in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. American Trust acquired a new position in Albemarle in the 4th quarter valued at $426,000. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Albemarle during the 4th quarter valued at $185,328,000. Walleye Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Albemarle by 36.5% during the 4th quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 2,100 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $491,000 after acquiring an additional 561 shares during the period. Finally, Provida Pension Fund Administrator bought a new stake in shares of Albemarle during the 4th quarter worth $4,752,000. 78.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of ALB stock opened at $223.15 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $204.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $228.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The firm has a market cap of $26.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 208.55, a PEG ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.54. Albemarle has a 12 month low of $143.26 and a 12 month high of $291.48.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 18th will be given a dividend of $0.395 per share. This is a positive change from Albemarle’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 17th. This represents a $1.58 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.71%. Albemarle’s payout ratio is 147.66%.

Albemarle Corp. engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of chemicals for consumer electronics, petroleum refining, utilities, packaging, construction, transportation, pharmaceuticals, crop production, food-safety, and custom chemistry services. It operates through the following segments: Lithium, Bromine, Catalysts, and All Other.

