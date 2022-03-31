Analysts Anticipate ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANIP) Will Announce Earnings of $0.08 Per Share

Equities analysts predict that ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANIP – Get Rating) will post $0.08 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for ANI Pharmaceuticals’ earnings. ANI Pharmaceuticals posted earnings of $1.04 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 92.3%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that ANI Pharmaceuticals will report full-year earnings of $1.12 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.11 to $1.12. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $2.70 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.62 to $2.78. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow ANI Pharmaceuticals.

ANI Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ANIP – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 15th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by ($0.20). ANI Pharmaceuticals had a positive return on equity of 14.10% and a negative net margin of 19.71%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.65 earnings per share.

Several research firms have commented on ANIP. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Raymond James cut their target price on shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals from $65.00 to $47.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 14th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $56.67.

In other news, Director Patrick D. Walsh purchased 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 21st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $27.76 per share, with a total value of $138,800.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Nikhil Lalwani acquired 7,224 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 21st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $27.69 per share, for a total transaction of $200,032.56. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought 17,224 shares of company stock valued at $477,083 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 23.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ANIP. Barclays PLC raised its stake in ANI Pharmaceuticals by 105.3% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 15,966 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $736,000 after acquiring an additional 8,190 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals by 11.6% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,686,613 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $77,721,000 after purchasing an additional 174,984 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in ANI Pharmaceuticals by 13.0% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 19,668 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $907,000 after buying an additional 2,264 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals by 20.7% during the fourth quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 451,444 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $20,803,000 after purchasing an additional 77,338 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company bought a new stake in shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at about $262,000. 53.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ ANIP opened at $28.82 on Monday. ANI Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $24.41 and a 1 year high of $60.23. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $35.62 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $39.30. The firm has a market cap of $410.43 million, a P/E ratio of -8.87 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 2.74 and a current ratio of 3.68.

About ANI Pharmaceuticals

ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a pharmaceutical company, which engages in developing, manufacturing, and marketing branded and generic prescription pharmaceuticals. Its areas of product development include narcotics, oncolytics, hormones and steroids, and complex formulations involving extended release and combination products.

