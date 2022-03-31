Analysts Anticipate GameStop Corp. (NYSE:GME) Will Announce Earnings of -$1.37 Per Share

Analysts expect GameStop Corp. (NYSE:GME – Get Rating) to post ($1.37) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for GameStop’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.25) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($2.49). GameStop posted earnings of ($0.45) per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 204.4%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that GameStop will report full year earnings of ($4.93) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($7.52) to ($2.34). For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of ($3.00) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($4.32) to ($1.68). Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover GameStop.

GameStop (NYSE:GME – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 17th. The company reported ($1.86) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by ($2.70). GameStop had a negative return on equity of 21.76% and a negative net margin of 6.34%. The business had revenue of $2.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.22 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.34 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of GameStop from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $80.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Ascendiant Capital Markets reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a $146.00 price objective (up previously from $24.00) on shares of GameStop in a report on Monday, December 27th. Finally, Wedbush dropped their price objective on shares of GameStop from $45.00 to $30.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 18th.

In related news, CAO Diana Saadeh-Jajeh sold 743 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total value of $92,875.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Ryan Cohen purchased 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 22nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $101.76 per share, with a total value of $10,176,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Clearstead Advisors LLC boosted its stake in GameStop by 275.0% in the third quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp bought a new position in GameStop in the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in GameStop in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in GameStop by 103.9% in the third quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 5,057 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sittner & Nelson LLC boosted its stake in GameStop by 69.6% in the fourth quarter. Sittner & Nelson LLC now owns 229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. 26.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:GME opened at $166.85 on Thursday. GameStop has a 12-month low of $77.58 and a 12-month high of $344.66. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.74 billion, a PE ratio of -32.15 and a beta of -1.61. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $114.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $154.06.

GameStop Corp., a specialty retailer, provides games and entertainment products through its e-commerce properties and various stores in the United States, Canada, Australia, and Europe. The company sells new and pre-owned video game platforms; accessories, such as controllers, gaming headsets, virtual reality products, and memory cards; new and pre-owned video game software; and in-game digital currency, digital downloadable content, and full-game downloads, as well as network points cards, and prepaid digital and subscription cards.

