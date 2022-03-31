Analysts Anticipate IPG Photonics Co. (NASDAQ:IPGP) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $333.49 Million

Equities analysts expect that IPG Photonics Co. (NASDAQ:IPGP – Get Rating) will report $333.49 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for IPG Photonics’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $331.70 million to $335.28 million. IPG Photonics reported sales of $345.59 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 3.5%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that IPG Photonics will report full year sales of $1.44 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.40 billion to $1.48 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $1.51 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover IPG Photonics.

IPG Photonics (NASDAQ:IPGP – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The semiconductor company reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.01. IPG Photonics had a net margin of 19.06% and a return on equity of 10.10%. The firm had revenue of $364.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $353.63 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.19 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. DA Davidson dropped their price target on shares of IPG Photonics from $225.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of IPG Photonics in a research note on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of IPG Photonics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $170.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Raymond James cut shares of IPG Photonics from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 14th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC cut shares of IPG Photonics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $180.33.

In other IPG Photonics news, CEO Eugene A. Shcherbakov sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.30, for a total transaction of $228,450.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Igor Samartsev sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.35, for a total transaction of $86,175.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 32.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in IPGP. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in IPG Photonics by 14.4% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,400,502 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $585,362,000 after purchasing an additional 427,524 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in IPG Photonics in the fourth quarter worth about $58,572,000. First Eagle Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in IPG Photonics by 14.6% in the fourth quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 2,302,862 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $396,415,000 after acquiring an additional 292,970 shares in the last quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc boosted its holdings in IPG Photonics by 47.6% in the third quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 907,346 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $142,969,000 after acquiring an additional 292,423 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of IPG Photonics by 51.8% during the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 746,632 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $118,267,000 after purchasing an additional 254,905 shares during the period. 64.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

IPG Photonics stock traded down $2.09 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $111.25. The stock had a trading volume of 11,702 shares, compared to its average volume of 539,718. The company has a market capitalization of $5.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.97 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $130.77 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $153.09. IPG Photonics has a one year low of $103.05 and a one year high of $241.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 7.49 and a quick ratio of 6.02.

IPG Photonics announced that its board has initiated a stock buyback program on Tuesday, February 15th that permits the company to repurchase $200.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the semiconductor company to purchase up to 2.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

IPG Photonics Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells various high-performance fiber lasers, fiber amplifiers, and diode lasers used in various applications primarily in materials processing worldwide. The company's laser products include hybrid fiber-solid state lasers with green and ultraviolet wavelengths; fiber pigtailed packaged diodes and fiber coupled direct diode laser systems; high-energy pulsed lasers, multi-wavelength and tunable lasers, and single-polarization and single-frequency lasers; and high-power optical fiber delivery cables, fiber couplers, beam switches, chillers, scanners, and other accessories.

