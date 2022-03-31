Analysts Expect Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI) to Post $0.63 EPS

Wall Street analysts expect Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI – Get Rating) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.63 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have made estimates for Johnson Controls International’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.62 to $0.64. Johnson Controls International reported earnings per share of $0.52 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 21.2%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Johnson Controls International will report full year earnings of $3.27 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.23 to $3.30. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $3.91 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.65 to $4.10. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Johnson Controls International.

Get Johnson Controls International alerts:

Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $5.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.79 billion. Johnson Controls International had a return on equity of 10.58% and a net margin of 6.48%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.43 earnings per share.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Mizuho dropped their price objective on Johnson Controls International from $93.00 to $88.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Johnson Controls International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $80.00 to $79.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 23rd. StockNews.com downgraded Johnson Controls International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Johnson Controls International from $92.00 to $84.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Johnson Controls International from $91.00 to $83.00 in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Johnson Controls International presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $79.29.

NYSE JCI opened at $67.00 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $66.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of $72.42. The company has a market capitalization of $47.09 billion, a PE ratio of 30.45, a P/E/G ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Johnson Controls International has a 12 month low of $59.53 and a 12 month high of $81.77.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 21st will be given a dividend of $0.35 per share. This is a boost from Johnson Controls International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 18th. Johnson Controls International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 63.64%.

In related news, VP Visal Leng sold 600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.00, for a total transaction of $48,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Robert M. Vanhimbergen sold 8,573 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.63, for a total value of $596,937.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 14,856 shares of company stock valued at $1,011,751 over the last ninety days. 0.61% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new position in Johnson Controls International during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Johnson Controls International during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Addison Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Johnson Controls International in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new stake in Johnson Controls International in the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Bell Investment Advisors Inc bought a new stake in Johnson Controls International in the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. 88.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Johnson Controls International (Get Rating)

Johnson Controls International plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in engineering, manufacturing, commissioning, and retrofitting building products and systems in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in four segments: Building Solutions North America, Building Solutions EMEA/LA, Building Solutions Asia Pacific, and Global Products.

Featured Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Johnson Controls International (JCI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Johnson Controls International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Johnson Controls International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.