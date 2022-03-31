Analysts Expect Plus Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PSTV) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.17 Per Share

Equities research analysts predict that Plus Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PSTV – Get Rating) will report earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.17) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Plus Therapeutics’ earnings. Plus Therapeutics posted earnings per share of ($0.33) during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 48.5%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.
According to Zacks, analysts expect that Plus Therapeutics will report full year earnings of ($0.71) per share for the current fiscal year. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of ($0.59) per share. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Plus Therapeutics.
Several analysts have recently issued reports on PSTV shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Plus Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Plus Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, February 25th.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PSTV. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Plus Therapeutics by 824.7% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 712,847 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,825,000 after purchasing an additional 635,761 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Plus Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $217,000. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Plus Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at approximately $334,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Plus Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $87,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp acquired a new stake in Plus Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at approximately $104,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 8.46% of the company’s stock.
Plus Therapeutics Company Profile (Get Rating)
Plus Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development, manufacture, and commercialization of treatments for patients with cancer and other diseases. Its lead drug candidate is Rhenium-186 NanoLiposome, a patented radiotherapy that targets central nervous system cancers, including recurrent glioblastoma, leptomeningeal metastases, and pediatric brain cancers.
