Analysts Expect Plus Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PSTV) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.17 Per Share

Equities research analysts predict that Plus Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PSTV – Get Rating) will report earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.17) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Plus Therapeutics’ earnings. Plus Therapeutics posted earnings per share of ($0.33) during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 48.5%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Plus Therapeutics will report full year earnings of ($0.71) per share for the current fiscal year. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of ($0.59) per share. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Plus Therapeutics.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on PSTV shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Plus Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Plus Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, February 25th.

Plus Therapeutics stock remained flat at $$1.00 during mid-day trading on Friday. 108,732 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,322,986. The stock has a market cap of $15.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.88 and a beta of 0.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 3.36 and a quick ratio of 3.36. The company has a 50 day moving average of $0.99 and a 200 day moving average of $1.34. Plus Therapeutics has a one year low of $0.81 and a one year high of $3.54.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PSTV. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Plus Therapeutics by 824.7% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 712,847 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,825,000 after purchasing an additional 635,761 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Plus Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $217,000. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Plus Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at approximately $334,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Plus Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $87,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp acquired a new stake in Plus Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at approximately $104,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 8.46% of the company’s stock.

Plus Therapeutics Company Profile

Plus Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development, manufacture, and commercialization of treatments for patients with cancer and other diseases. Its lead drug candidate is Rhenium-186 NanoLiposome, a patented radiotherapy that targets central nervous system cancers, including recurrent glioblastoma, leptomeningeal metastases, and pediatric brain cancers.

