Analysts Expect Science Applications International Co. (NYSE:SAIC) Will Post Earnings of $1.78 Per Share

Analysts predict that Science Applications International Co. (NYSE:SAIC – Get Rating) will post earnings of $1.78 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have made estimates for Science Applications International’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.99 and the lowest is $1.62. Science Applications International reported earnings per share of $1.94 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 8.2%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Science Applications International will report full-year earnings of $7.02 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.93 to $7.10. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $7.59 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.22 to $7.85. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Science Applications International.

Science Applications International (NYSE:SAIC – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, March 28th. The information technology services provider reported $1.50 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.27. Science Applications International had a return on equity of 25.99% and a net margin of 3.75%. The business had revenue of $1.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.77 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.67 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

SAIC has been the subject of several recent research reports. Barclays raised Science Applications International from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and cut their price target for the company from $105.00 to $90.00 in a report on Monday, January 24th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Science Applications International from $101.00 to $99.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. StockNews.com began coverage on Science Applications International in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Science Applications International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $86.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Science Applications International from $90.00 to $96.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $90.71.

In other news, CEO Nazzic S. Keene sold 6,770 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.72, for a total transaction of $587,094.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Steven G. Mahon sold 4,132 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.03, for a total value of $376,135.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 14,402 shares of company stock worth $1,288,520. 0.97% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Science Applications International during the 4th quarter valued at about $45,132,000. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Science Applications International by 67.9% during the 4th quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 128,738 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $10,761,000 after acquiring an additional 52,042 shares during the period. Vident Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of Science Applications International by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 18,142 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,516,000 after acquiring an additional 704 shares during the period. Rather & Kittrell Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Science Applications International during the 4th quarter valued at about $230,000. Finally, Comerica Bank boosted its holdings in Science Applications International by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 91,605 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $7,721,000 after buying an additional 444 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.91% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SAIC traded down $1.46 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $92.17. The stock had a trading volume of 352,212 shares, compared to its average volume of 447,007. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.90. Science Applications International has a 12 month low of $78.10 and a 12 month high of $96.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.25 billion, a PE ratio of 19.33 and a beta of 0.79. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $86.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $86.38.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 14th will be paid a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 13th. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.61%. Science Applications International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 31.03%.

Science Applications International Corp. is a provider of technical, engineering and enterprise information technology (IT) services primarily to the U.S. government. Its offerings include engineering, technology integration, maintenance of ground and maritime systems, logistics, training and simulation, operation and program support services, and end-to-end services spanning the design, development, integration, deployment, management and operations, sustainment, and security of its customers’ entire IT infrastructure.

