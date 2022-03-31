Analysts Set Assurant, Inc. (NYSE:AIZ) Price Target at $195.74

Assurant, Inc. (NYSE:AIZ – Get Rating) has earned an average rating of “Buy” from the seven research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $195.74.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on AIZ. StockNews.com cut shares of Assurant from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of Assurant from $210.00 to $220.00 in a report on Friday, March 25th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Assurant from $197.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Assurant from $183.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 12th.

Get Assurant alerts:

In other Assurant news, CAO Francesca Luthi sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.81, for a total transaction of $727,240.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Robert Lonergan sold 2,200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.19, for a total transaction of $403,018.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its position in shares of Assurant by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 3,749 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $584,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Assurant by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 3,619 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $564,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in shares of Assurant by 1.7% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 4,208 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $664,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Stokes Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Assurant by 2.4% in the third quarter. Stokes Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,187 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $503,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV grew its stake in shares of Assurant by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 16,967 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,644,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. 93.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE AIZ opened at $182.17 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $10.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.94, a P/E/G ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 0.59. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $165.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $161.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 0.42. Assurant has a 52-week low of $139.89 and a 52-week high of $184.97.

Assurant (NYSE:AIZ – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 8th. The financial services provider reported $2.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.30 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $2.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.58 billion. Assurant had a net margin of 13.47% and a return on equity of 9.82%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.82 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Assurant will post 12.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 21st. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 28th were given a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 25th. Assurant’s dividend payout ratio is presently 11.86%.

About Assurant (Get Rating)

Assurant, Inc engages in the provision of risk management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Global Housing, Global Lifestyle and Global Preneed. The Global Housing segment provides lender-placed homeowners, multi-family housing and mortgage solutions. The Global Lifestyle segment offers mobile device protection products, related & extended service products and related services for consumer electronics & appliances, vehicle protection services, and credit insurance.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Assurant Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Assurant and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.