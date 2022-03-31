Analysts Set Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG) Target Price at $134.85

Shares of Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG – Get Rating) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the thirteen ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $134.85.

LNG has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Sanford C. Bernstein upped their price target on Cheniere Energy from $129.00 to $134.00 in a report on Thursday, February 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on Cheniere Energy from $141.60 to $157.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. Cowen increased their target price on Cheniere Energy from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 13th. Raymond James increased their target price on Cheniere Energy from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Cheniere Energy from $120.00 to $123.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 16th.

In other news, Director Vicky A. Bailey sold 2,501 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.35, for a total transaction of $255,977.35. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.66% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of LNG. American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in Cheniere Energy by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 5,748,094 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $561,416,000 after buying an additional 72,087 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Cheniere Energy by 6.7% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,026,040 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $306,428,000 after purchasing an additional 188,732 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp raised its position in Cheniere Energy by 41.3% in the 3rd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 2,645,980 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $258,434,000 after purchasing an additional 772,802 shares during the last quarter. Sixth Street Partners Management Company L.P. increased its stake in shares of Cheniere Energy by 15.7% in the 3rd quarter. Sixth Street Partners Management Company L.P. now owns 2,530,903 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $247,193,000 after buying an additional 343,903 shares during the period. Finally, Brookfield Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Cheniere Energy by 12.3% during the third quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,345,578 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $229,093,000 after purchasing an additional 256,289 shares during the period. 88.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

LNG traded down $0.10 on Monday, reaching $141.18. 934 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,327,942. The company has a market cap of $35.92 billion, a PE ratio of -15.27 and a beta of 1.26. Cheniere Energy has a twelve month low of $70.51 and a twelve month high of $149.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.30, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.08.

Cheniere Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The energy company reported ($5.22) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.77 by ($6.99). The company had revenue of $6.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.48 billion. Cheniere Energy had a positive return on equity of 30.72% and a negative net margin of 14.77%. The firm’s revenue was up 135.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.77) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Cheniere Energy will post 10.91 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 7th were issued a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 4th. Cheniere Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -14.27%.

About Cheniere Energy

Cheniere Energy, Inc, an energy infrastructure company, primarily engages in the liquefied natural gas (LNG) related businesses in the United States. It owns and operates the Sabine Pass LNG terminal in Cameron Parish, Louisiana; and the Corpus Christi LNG terminal near Corpus Christi, Texas. The company also owns Creole Trail pipeline, a 94-mile pipeline interconnecting the Sabine Pass LNG terminal with various interstate pipelines; and operates Corpus Christi pipeline, a 21.5-mile natural gas supply pipeline that interconnects the Corpus Christi LNG terminal with various interstate and intrastate natural gas pipelines.

