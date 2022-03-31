Analysts Set Engie Sa (OTCMKTS:ENGIY) PT at $17.00

Shares of Engie Sa (OTCMKTS:ENGIY – Get Rating) have earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the ten research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $17.00.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on ENGIY. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Engie in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Engie from €16.50 ($18.13) to €17.00 ($18.68) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Engie from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 10th.

Get Engie alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS:ENGIY opened at $13.42 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. Engie has a fifty-two week low of $10.77 and a fifty-two week high of $16.78. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.48.

ENGIE SA engages in the provision of electricity, natural gas, and energy related services. The firm offers thermal energy, hydropower, solar energy, onshore and offshore wind power, facility management and heat generation services. It serves energy, energy efficiency, liquefied natural gas, and digital technology sectors.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Engie Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Engie and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.