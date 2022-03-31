Analysts Set FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT) Price Target at $313.50

Shares of FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT – Get Rating) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the twelve analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $313.50.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of FLEETCOR Technologies from $275.00 to $265.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of FLEETCOR Technologies from $255.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of FLEETCOR Technologies in a research note on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on shares of FLEETCOR Technologies from $304.00 to $306.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 14th.

Get FLEETCOR Technologies alerts:

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of FLT. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in FLEETCOR Technologies by 55.3% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 314,539 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $80,542,000 after purchasing an additional 111,943 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its holdings in FLEETCOR Technologies by 46.4% during the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 74,418 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $19,055,000 after purchasing an additional 23,591 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in FLEETCOR Technologies by 91.8% during the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 282 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $98,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in FLEETCOR Technologies during the third quarter worth about $57,000. Finally, DNB Asset Management AS raised its position in FLEETCOR Technologies by 4.6% in the third quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 17,436 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,556,000 after acquiring an additional 763 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.91% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:FLT traded down $1.16 on Friday, hitting $249.06. The company had a trading volume of 742,089 shares, compared to its average volume of 574,264. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.31, a PEG ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $236.07 and a two-hundred day moving average of $239.97. FLEETCOR Technologies has a 52 week low of $200.78 and a 52 week high of $295.36.

FLEETCOR Technologies (NYSE:FLT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The business services provider reported $3.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.33 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $802.26 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $768.85 million. FLEETCOR Technologies had a net margin of 29.63% and a return on equity of 32.65%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.92 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that FLEETCOR Technologies will post 14.38 EPS for the current year.

About FLEETCOR Technologies (Get Rating)

FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of digital payment solutions that enables businesses to control purchases and make payments. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, International, and Brazil. The company was founded by William Boatner Reily III and Ronald F.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for FLEETCOR Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FLEETCOR Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.