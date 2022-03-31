Analysts Set Intact Financial Co. (TSE:IFC) Price Target at C$208.54

Shares of Intact Financial Co. (TSE:IFC – Get Rating) have received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the thirteen research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$208.54.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on IFC shares. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Intact Financial from C$199.00 to C$217.00 and gave the stock a “strong” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. UBS Group increased their price target on Intact Financial from C$187.00 to C$190.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. National Bank Financial boosted their price objective on Intact Financial to C$225.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Cormark lifted their target price on shares of Intact Financial from C$187.00 to C$197.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Intact Financial from C$205.00 to C$215.00 in a report on Thursday, February 10th.

TSE:IFC opened at C$185.21 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is C$180.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$171.02. The firm has a market cap of C$32.61 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.94. Intact Financial has a one year low of C$151.62 and a one year high of C$190.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.11, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 0.70.

Intact Financial ( TSE:IFC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The company reported C$3.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$2.63 by C$1.15. The company had revenue of C$5.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$4.88 billion. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Intact Financial will post 12.4000001 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $1.00 per share. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.16%. This is an increase from Intact Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.83. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 14th. Intact Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.42%.

Intact Financial Company Profile

Intact Financial Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty insurance products to individuals and businesses in Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, Ireland, rest of Europe, and the Middle East. It offers personal auto insurance; insurance for motor homes, recreational vehicles, motorcycles, snowmobiles, and all-terrain vehicles; personal property insurance, such as protection for homes and contents from risks, including fire, theft, vandalism, water damage, and other damages, as well as personal liability coverage; and property coverage for tenants, condominium owners, non-owner occupied residences, and seasonal residences.

