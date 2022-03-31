Analysts Set Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:KPTI) Price Target at $11.83

Shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:KPTI – Get Rating) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eight research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $11.83.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on KPTI shares. SVB Leerink reduced their price objective on Karyopharm Therapeutics from $8.00 to $6.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Karyopharm Therapeutics from $12.00 to $8.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. HC Wainwright reduced their price objective on Karyopharm Therapeutics from $23.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Karyopharm Therapeutics from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $8.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Karyopharm Therapeutics in a report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

In other Karyopharm Therapeutics news, Director Michael Kauffman sold 6,764 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.86, for a total value of $66,693.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Michael Mason sold 3,947 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.86, for a total value of $38,917.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 19,122 shares of company stock valued at $188,543 over the last 90 days. 10.24% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KPTI. Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its position in shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics by 119.8% in the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 41,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 22,350 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $57,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $63,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $74,000. Finally, First Mercantile Trust Co. raised its position in shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics by 36.2% in the 3rd quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 13,414 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after acquiring an additional 3,562 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.07% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ KPTI traded up $0.02 during trading on Friday, reaching $7.37. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,801,975 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,751,577. The stock has a market capitalization of $556.78 million, a PE ratio of -4.31 and a beta of -0.28. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $8.59 and a 200 day moving average of $7.39. Karyopharm Therapeutics has a one year low of $4.42 and a one year high of $14.73.

Karyopharm Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KPTI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 8th. The company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.40) by $0.86. Karyopharm Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 7,204.16% and a negative net margin of 59.14%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.59) EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Karyopharm Therapeutics will post -2.24 earnings per share for the current year.

Karyopharm Therapeutics, Inc is a commercial-stage pharmaceutical company pioneering novel cancer therapies and dedicated to the discovery, development, and commercialization of first-in-class drugs directed against nuclear export for the treatment of cancer and other diseases. Its Selective Inhibitor of Nuclear Export (SINE) compounds function by binding with and inhibiting the nuclear export protein XPO1 (or CRM1).

