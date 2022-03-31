Analysts Set New Relic, Inc. (NYSE:NEWR) Price Target at $105.88

Shares of New Relic, Inc. (NYSE:NEWR – Get Rating) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the ten brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $105.88.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on NEWR shares. Zacks Investment Research cut New Relic from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on New Relic from $100.00 to $78.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. StockNews.com started coverage on New Relic in a report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Truist Financial decreased their target price on New Relic from $120.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on New Relic from $150.00 to $138.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 9th.

Shares of NYSE NEWR traded down $0.26 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $66.88. 392,644 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,078,033. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $75.73 and a two-hundred day moving average of $88.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.43 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.70 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 2.49 and a current ratio of 2.49. New Relic has a one year low of $51.52 and a one year high of $129.70.

New Relic ( NYSE:NEWR Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The software maker reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.01). New Relic had a negative net margin of 34.10% and a negative return on equity of 68.08%. The firm had revenue of $203.59 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $200.44 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.75) earnings per share. New Relic’s quarterly revenue was up 22.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that New Relic will post -3.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Steve Hurn sold 2,139 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.93, for a total transaction of $151,719.27. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Kristy Friedrichs sold 1,814 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.92, for a total value of $128,648.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 69,843 shares of company stock valued at $6,122,328 in the last quarter. 22.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Caas Capital Management LP lifted its stake in New Relic by 23.0% in the third quarter. Caas Capital Management LP now owns 35,427 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,543,000 after purchasing an additional 6,627 shares during the last quarter. Capital Fund Management S.A. bought a new stake in New Relic in the third quarter worth about $1,122,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC bought a new stake in New Relic in the third quarter worth about $411,000. Engaged Capital LLC lifted its stake in New Relic by 36.0% in the third quarter. Engaged Capital LLC now owns 1,599,746 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $114,814,000 after purchasing an additional 423,054 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Versor Investments LP bought a new stake in New Relic in the third quarter worth about $363,000. 86.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

New Relic, Inc, a software-as-a-service company, provides platform for engineers to plan, build, deploy, and operate software worldwide. It offers a suite of products on its open and extensible cloud-based platform, New Relic One Platform, which enables users to collect, store, and analyze telemetry data flowing through and about their software.

