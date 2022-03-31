Analysts Set Quipt Home Medical Corp. (NASDAQ:QIPT) Price Target at $10.69

Shares of Quipt Home Medical Corp. (NASDAQ:QIPT – Get Rating) have received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the nine research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $10.69.

Several research firms recently weighed in on QIPT. Raymond James restated an “outperform” rating and set a $11.50 target price on shares of Quipt Home Medical in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Quipt Home Medical from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 9th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new stake in shares of Quipt Home Medical in the 4th quarter worth about $119,000. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Quipt Home Medical by 40.7% in the 4th quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 455,213 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,554,000 after buying an additional 131,747 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of Quipt Home Medical in the 4th quarter valued at about $89,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Quipt Home Medical in the 4th quarter valued at about $97,000. Finally, ARS Investment Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Quipt Home Medical by 185.7% in the 4th quarter. ARS Investment Partners LLC now owns 67,149 shares of the company’s stock valued at $377,000 after buying an additional 43,649 shares during the period. 21.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of QIPT traded down $0.06 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $4.39. The company had a trading volume of 29,429 shares, compared to its average volume of 60,084. The stock has a market cap of $147.20 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.91. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.51. Quipt Home Medical has a fifty-two week low of $4.03 and a fifty-two week high of $8.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

Quipt Home Medical (NASDAQ:QIPT – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $29.12 million for the quarter. Quipt Home Medical had a negative net margin of 8.86% and a negative return on equity of 4.36%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Quipt Home Medical will post 0.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Quipt Home Medical Corp. provides in-home medical equipment and supplies, and respiratory and durable medical equipment in the United States. The company also offers management of various chronic disease states focusing on patients with heart and pulmonary disease, sleep disorders, reduced mobility, and other chronic health conditions.

