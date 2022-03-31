Andrew Milne Purchases 1,464 Shares of Nichols plc (LON:NICL) Stock

Nichols plc (LON:NICL – Get Rating) insider Andrew Milne bought 1,464 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 28th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 1,365 ($17.88) per share, with a total value of £19,983.60 ($26,177.10).

Shares of LON:NICL opened at GBX 1,332.50 ($17.45) on Thursday. Nichols plc has a 52-week low of GBX 732 ($9.59) and a 52-week high of GBX 1,650 ($21.61). The firm has a fifty day moving average of GBX 1,375.95 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 1,358.01. The firm has a market capitalization of £487.89 million and a PE ratio of -22.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.04, a quick ratio of 2.77 and a current ratio of 3.13.

Get Nichols alerts:

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 5th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 24th will be given a GBX 13.30 ($0.17) dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 24th. This is a positive change from Nichols’s previous dividend of $9.80. This represents a yield of 0.93%. Nichols’s payout ratio is -0.31%.

Separately, Berenberg Bank cut their target price on shares of Nichols from GBX 1,375 ($18.01) to GBX 1,325 ($17.36) and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 4th.

About Nichols (Get Rating)

Nichols plc, together with its subsidiaries, supplies soft drinks to the retail, wholesale, catering, licensed, and leisure industries in the United Kingdom. The company operates through two segments, Still and Carbonate. It offers still, cordial, carbonated, post-mix, and frozen drinks categories under the Vimto, Feel Good, Levi Roots, Starslush, ICEE, and Sunkist brands.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Nichols Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nichols and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.