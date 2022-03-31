ANSYS (NASDAQ:ANSS) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of ANSYS (NASDAQ:ANSS – Get Rating) in a research note issued on Thursday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the software maker’s stock.
A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on ANSS. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of ANSYS from $437.00 to $389.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Daiwa Capital Markets started coverage on shares of ANSYS in a research note on Friday, March 25th. They set a “sell” rating and a $253.00 price target for the company. Robert W. Baird cut shares of ANSYS from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $419.00 to $405.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Mizuho assumed coverage on shares of ANSYS in a research note on Monday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $310.00 price target for the company. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of ANSYS from $305.00 to $260.00 in a report on Friday, February 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $316.69.
NASDAQ ANSS opened at $320.31 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a current ratio of 2.10. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $316.88 and a 200 day simple moving average of $356.25. ANSYS has a twelve month low of $258.00 and a twelve month high of $413.89. The stock has a market cap of $27.94 billion, a PE ratio of 62.20, a PEG ratio of 4.02 and a beta of 1.28.
In other ANSYS news, SVP Maria T. Shields sold 18,000 shares of ANSYS stock in a transaction on Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $394.02, for a total transaction of $7,092,360.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Shane Emswiler sold 5,989 shares of ANSYS stock in a transaction on Friday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $309.58, for a total transaction of $1,854,074.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 27,460 shares of company stock valued at $10,028,831. 0.63% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ANSS. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of ANSYS during the third quarter worth $26,000. Emerald Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of ANSYS during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Assetmark Inc. boosted its position in shares of ANSYS by 3,900.0% during the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 80 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of ANSYS by 322.2% during the third quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 76 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JFS Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of ANSYS during the fourth quarter worth $43,000. 89.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
About ANSYS (Get Rating)
ANSYS, Inc develops and markets engineering simulation software and services worldwide. It offers ANSYS Workbench, a framework upon which its multiphysics engineering simulation technologies are built and enables engineers to simulate the interactions between structures, heat transfer, fluids, electronics, and optical elements in a unified engineering simulation environment; high-performance computing product suite; power analysis and optimization software suite that manages the power budget, power delivery integrity, and power-induced noise in an electronic design; and structural analysis product suite that provides simulation tools for product design and optimization.
