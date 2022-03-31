ANSYS (NASDAQ:ANSS) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of ANSYS (NASDAQ:ANSS – Get Rating) in a research note issued on Thursday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the software maker’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on ANSS. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of ANSYS from $437.00 to $389.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Daiwa Capital Markets started coverage on shares of ANSYS in a research note on Friday, March 25th. They set a “sell” rating and a $253.00 price target for the company. Robert W. Baird cut shares of ANSYS from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $419.00 to $405.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Mizuho assumed coverage on shares of ANSYS in a research note on Monday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $310.00 price target for the company. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of ANSYS from $305.00 to $260.00 in a report on Friday, February 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $316.69.

Get ANSYS alerts:

NASDAQ ANSS opened at $320.31 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a current ratio of 2.10. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $316.88 and a 200 day simple moving average of $356.25. ANSYS has a twelve month low of $258.00 and a twelve month high of $413.89. The stock has a market cap of $27.94 billion, a PE ratio of 62.20, a PEG ratio of 4.02 and a beta of 1.28.

ANSYS ( NASDAQ:ANSS Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The software maker reported $2.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.27 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $661.36 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $645.40 million. ANSYS had a net margin of 23.84% and a return on equity of 11.87%. The firm’s revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.48 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that ANSYS will post 6.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other ANSYS news, SVP Maria T. Shields sold 18,000 shares of ANSYS stock in a transaction on Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $394.02, for a total transaction of $7,092,360.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Shane Emswiler sold 5,989 shares of ANSYS stock in a transaction on Friday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $309.58, for a total transaction of $1,854,074.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 27,460 shares of company stock valued at $10,028,831. 0.63% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ANSS. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of ANSYS during the third quarter worth $26,000. Emerald Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of ANSYS during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Assetmark Inc. boosted its position in shares of ANSYS by 3,900.0% during the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 80 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of ANSYS by 322.2% during the third quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 76 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JFS Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of ANSYS during the fourth quarter worth $43,000. 89.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About ANSYS (Get Rating)

ANSYS, Inc develops and markets engineering simulation software and services worldwide. It offers ANSYS Workbench, a framework upon which its multiphysics engineering simulation technologies are built and enables engineers to simulate the interactions between structures, heat transfer, fluids, electronics, and optical elements in a unified engineering simulation environment; high-performance computing product suite; power analysis and optimization software suite that manages the power budget, power delivery integrity, and power-induced noise in an electronic design; and structural analysis product suite that provides simulation tools for product design and optimization.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for ANSYS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ANSYS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.