Antares Pharma (NASDAQ:ATRS) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Antares Pharma (NASDAQ:ATRS – Get Rating) in a report released on Thursday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock.
A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on ATRS. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 price target on shares of Antares Pharma in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Antares Pharma from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 7th.
Shares of Antares Pharma stock opened at $4.07 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.96, a quick ratio of 2.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. Antares Pharma has a 12-month low of $3.11 and a 12-month high of $4.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $692.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.07 and a beta of 1.48. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.66 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.57.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its stake in Antares Pharma by 7.8% in the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 45,536 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $163,000 after acquiring an additional 3,286 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Antares Pharma by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 226,229 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $808,000 after acquiring an additional 3,976 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Antares Pharma by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 95,703 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $348,000 after acquiring an additional 4,561 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its stake in Antares Pharma by 23.3% in the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 25,560 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $93,000 after buying an additional 4,825 shares during the period. Finally, Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Antares Pharma by 23.8% in the 3rd quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC now owns 26,000 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $95,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares during the period. 48.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About Antares Pharma (Get Rating)
Antares Pharma, Inc is a combination drug device company, which engages in the development and commercialization of self-administered parenteral pharmaceutical products and technologies. Its proprietary products include XYOSTED injection, OTREXUP injection for subcutaneous use, and Sumatriptan injection.
