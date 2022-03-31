Antares Pharma (NASDAQ:ATRS) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Antares Pharma (NASDAQ:ATRS – Get Rating) in a report released on Thursday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on ATRS. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 price target on shares of Antares Pharma in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Antares Pharma from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 7th.

Shares of Antares Pharma stock opened at $4.07 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.96, a quick ratio of 2.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. Antares Pharma has a 12-month low of $3.11 and a 12-month high of $4.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $692.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.07 and a beta of 1.48. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.66 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.57.

Antares Pharma ( NASDAQ:ATRS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 3rd. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $48.73 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $46.25 million. Antares Pharma had a net margin of 25.16% and a return on equity of 12.33%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.03 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Antares Pharma will post 0.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its stake in Antares Pharma by 7.8% in the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 45,536 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $163,000 after acquiring an additional 3,286 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Antares Pharma by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 226,229 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $808,000 after acquiring an additional 3,976 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Antares Pharma by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 95,703 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $348,000 after acquiring an additional 4,561 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its stake in Antares Pharma by 23.3% in the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 25,560 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $93,000 after buying an additional 4,825 shares during the period. Finally, Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Antares Pharma by 23.8% in the 3rd quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC now owns 26,000 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $95,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares during the period. 48.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Antares Pharma

Antares Pharma, Inc is a combination drug device company, which engages in the development and commercialization of self-administered parenteral pharmaceutical products and technologies. Its proprietary products include XYOSTED injection, OTREXUP injection for subcutaneous use, and Sumatriptan injection.

