Anthony Taparo Sells 5,000 Shares of Surgery Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGRY) Stock

Surgery Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGRY – Get Rating) insider Anthony Taparo sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.50, for a total transaction of $267,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Shares of SGRY opened at $55.36 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $49.66. Surgery Partners, Inc. has a 52 week low of $37.63 and a 52 week high of $69.58. The company has a market cap of $4.95 billion, a PE ratio of -44.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.72 and a beta of 2.92. The company has a quick ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46.

Surgery Partners (NASDAQ:SGRY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.02. Surgery Partners had a negative net margin of 3.19% and a negative return on equity of 0.53%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.02 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Surgery Partners, Inc. will post 0.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Surgery Partners from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Surgery Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. SVB Leerink lifted their price objective on Surgery Partners from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Surgery Partners from $70.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Surgery Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Surgery Partners has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $57.86.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Surgery Partners by 13.0% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,257,670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,580,000 after buying an additional 259,833 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of Surgery Partners by 31.9% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,556,434 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,129,000 after purchasing an additional 376,600 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Surgery Partners by 10.2% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,372,328 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,296,000 after acquiring an additional 127,067 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in Surgery Partners during the third quarter worth about $34,884,000. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its stake in Surgery Partners by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 699,707 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,371,000 after buying an additional 13,861 shares in the last quarter.

Surgery Partners, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates a network of surgical facilities and ancillary services in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Surgical Facility Services and Ancillary Services. Its surgical facilities comprise ambulatory surgery centers and surgical hospitals that offer non-emergency surgical procedures in various specialties, including gastroenterology, general surgery, ophthalmology, orthopedics, and pain management.

