Apartment Investment and Management (NYSE:AIV) Shares Acquired by Strs Ohio

Strs Ohio increased its position in Apartment Investment and Management (NYSE:AIV – Get Rating) by 1.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 203,679 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 3,296 shares during the quarter. Strs Ohio’s holdings in Apartment Investment and Management were worth $1,572,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in AIV. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Apartment Investment and Management by 383.6% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,098,919 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $7,372,000 after purchasing an additional 871,699 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of Apartment Investment and Management by 18.4% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 40,852 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $274,000 after purchasing an additional 6,353 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of Apartment Investment and Management by 10.0% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 138,275 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $928,000 after purchasing an additional 12,574 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its holdings in shares of Apartment Investment and Management by 23.5% during the third quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 76,926 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $526,000 after purchasing an additional 14,659 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Apartment Investment and Management by 100.1% during the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 43,002 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $294,000 after purchasing an additional 21,516 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.57% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on Apartment Investment and Management in a research report on Thursday. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.

NYSE:AIV opened at $7.43 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -247.67 and a beta of 1.04. Apartment Investment and Management has a 1-year low of $5.78 and a 1-year high of $8.16. The company has a current ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $7.07 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.32.

Aimco is a Real Estate Investment Trust focused on property development, redevelopment, and various other value-creating investment strategies, targeting the U.S. multifamily market. Aimco's mission is to make real estate investments where outcomes are enhanced through human capital and substantial value is created for investors, teammates, and the communities in which we operate.

