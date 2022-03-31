Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc. (NYSE:APLE) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc. (NYSE:APLE – Get Rating) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the six ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $19.00.

APLE has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Apple Hospitality REIT from $19.00 to $21.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Apple Hospitality REIT in a report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Apple Hospitality REIT from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 25th.

In related news, Director Howard E. Woolley bought 1,670 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 14th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $17.96 per share, for a total transaction of $29,993.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 7.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Barclays PLC raised its stake in Apple Hospitality REIT by 31.6% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 500,411 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,872,000 after acquiring an additional 120,248 shares during the period. Strs Ohio grew its position in Apple Hospitality REIT by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 287,380 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,520,000 after purchasing an additional 2,562 shares during the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH grew its position in Apple Hospitality REIT by 10.1% in the 3rd quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 85,065 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,338,000 after purchasing an additional 7,815 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Apple Hospitality REIT by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,172,659 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $49,909,000 after purchasing an additional 71,534 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in Apple Hospitality REIT by 11.9% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 946,326 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $14,886,000 after purchasing an additional 100,416 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.73% of the company’s stock.

Shares of APLE stock opened at $18.37 on Thursday. Apple Hospitality REIT has a 12 month low of $13.83 and a 12 month high of $18.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 0.03 and a quick ratio of 0.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 229.63 and a beta of 1.13. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $17.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.37.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 4th will be paid a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 1st. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.27%. Apple Hospitality REIT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 750.00%.

Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc (NYSE: APLE) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust (ÂREITÂ) that owns one of the largest and most diverse portfolios of upscale, rooms-focused hotels in the United States. Apple Hospitality's portfolio consists of 235 hotels with more than 30,000 guest rooms located in 87 markets throughout 34 states.

