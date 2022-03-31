Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc. (NYSE:APLE) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc. (NYSE:APLE – Get Rating) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the six ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $19.00.
APLE has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Apple Hospitality REIT from $19.00 to $21.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Apple Hospitality REIT in a report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Apple Hospitality REIT from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 25th.
In related news, Director Howard E. Woolley bought 1,670 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 14th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $17.96 per share, for a total transaction of $29,993.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 7.00% of the company’s stock.
Shares of APLE stock opened at $18.37 on Thursday. Apple Hospitality REIT has a 12 month low of $13.83 and a 12 month high of $18.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 0.03 and a quick ratio of 0.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 229.63 and a beta of 1.13. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $17.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.37.
The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 4th will be paid a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 1st. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.27%. Apple Hospitality REIT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 750.00%.
About Apple Hospitality REIT (Get Rating)
Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc (NYSE: APLE) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust (ÂREITÂ) that owns one of the largest and most diverse portfolios of upscale, rooms-focused hotels in the United States. Apple Hospitality's portfolio consists of 235 hotels with more than 30,000 guest rooms located in 87 markets throughout 34 states.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Apple Hospitality REIT (APLE)
- 3 Industry-Leading Dow Stocks to Buy Now
- RH Puts The Fear Of Inflation Into The Market
- 3 ESG Friendly Stocks Poised for Green Returns
- Ford Insider Bets Big, Buys More Shares
- 3 Clean Energy Stocks to Buy for a Green Future
Receive News & Ratings for Apple Hospitality REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apple Hospitality REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.