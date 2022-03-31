Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) Shares Sold by Genesee Capital Advisors LLC

Genesee Capital Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) by 4.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 51,340 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 2,242 shares during the quarter. Apple accounts for about 4.4% of Genesee Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Genesee Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $9,116,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of AAPL. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Apple during the third quarter valued at about $29,000. Milestone Resources Group Ltd lifted its position in shares of Apple by 92.6% during the third quarter. Milestone Resources Group Ltd now owns 416 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Spence Asset Management bought a new position in shares of Apple during the fourth quarter valued at about $63,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Apple by 43.5% during the third quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 594 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Newfound Research LLC lifted its position in shares of Apple by 73.1% during the fourth quarter. Newfound Research LLC now owns 940 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $167,000 after purchasing an additional 397 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.98% of the company’s stock.

In other Apple news, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.78, for a total value of $4,369,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Arthur D. Levinson sold 1,986 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.29, for a total transaction of $344,153.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.06% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on AAPL. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $210.00 price target on shares of Apple in a research report on Monday, March 21st. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price target on shares of Apple from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Apple from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Sanford C. Bernstein reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $170.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of Apple from $170.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Apple has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $189.82.

Shares of NASDAQ:AAPL opened at $177.77 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $166.67 and a 200 day moving average of $161.44. The stock has a market cap of $2.90 trillion, a P/E ratio of 29.43, a P/E/G ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.19. Apple Inc. has a 12 month low of $118.86 and a 12 month high of $182.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The iPhone maker reported $2.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.89 by $0.21. Apple had a net margin of 26.58% and a return on equity of 149.81%. The company had revenue of $123.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $118.53 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.68 earnings per share. Apple’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Apple Inc. will post 6.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 7th were paid a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 4th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.50%. Apple’s dividend payout ratio is presently 14.57%.

Apple, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables and accessories, and other varieties of related services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Greater China, Japan, and Rest of Asia Pacific. The Americas segment includes North and South America.

