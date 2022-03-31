Applied UV, Inc. (NASDAQ:AUVI) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Applied UV, Inc. (NASDAQ:AUVI – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 46,400 shares, a drop of 25.3% from the February 28th total of 62,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 807,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days. Currently, 0.6% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Applied UV from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 24th.

AUVI stock opened at $1.55 on Thursday. Applied UV has a 52-week low of $1.22 and a 52-week high of $12.70. The company has a market capitalization of $19.80 million, a PE ratio of -1.76 and a beta of 0.32. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $1.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.71.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of Applied UV by 884.1% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,523 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 3,165 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Applied UV in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Morgan Stanley bought a new stake in shares of Applied UV in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Applied UV by 19.1% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 43,364 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,000 after acquiring an additional 6,958 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Applied UV in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $144,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Applied UV, Inc designs, develops, and markets air purification and infection control products in the healthcare, hospitality, commercial, municipal, and residential markets in the United States. The company offers solutions and products in air purification under the Airocide brand and label and disinfection of hard surfaces under the Lumicide brand.

