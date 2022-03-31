Applied UV, Inc. (NASDAQ:AUVI) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Applied UV, Inc. (NASDAQ:AUVI – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 46,400 shares, a drop of 25.3% from the February 28th total of 62,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 807,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days. Currently, 0.6% of the company’s stock are sold short.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Applied UV from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 24th.
AUVI stock opened at $1.55 on Thursday. Applied UV has a 52-week low of $1.22 and a 52-week high of $12.70. The company has a market capitalization of $19.80 million, a PE ratio of -1.76 and a beta of 0.32. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $1.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.71.
Applied UV Company Profile (Get Rating)
Applied UV, Inc designs, develops, and markets air purification and infection control products in the healthcare, hospitality, commercial, municipal, and residential markets in the United States. The company offers solutions and products in air purification under the Airocide brand and label and disinfection of hard surfaces under the Lumicide brand.
