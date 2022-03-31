Aqua Metals (NASDAQ:AQMS) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Aqua Metals (NASDAQ:AQMS – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report published on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Aqua Metals, Inc. is involved in the business of recycling lead through a process called AquaRefining(TM). Its AquaRefining process elements consists of non-toxic solvent that dissolves lead compounds and an electro-chemical process and electrolyze that converts the dissolved lead compounds into pure, primary grade lead. The Company’s AquaRefining process generates outputs consists of primary lead ingots; lead acid batteries grade lead alloy ingots; cleaned plastic chips, recovered from battery casings and sulphuric acid. Aqua Metals, Inc. is based in Oakland, California. “

Separately, StockNews.com raised Aqua Metals to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th.

Shares of NASDAQ AQMS traded down $0.09 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $1.47. 2,958 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 983,799. Aqua Metals has a 1-year low of $0.75 and a 1-year high of $4.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $104.83 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.65 and a beta of 1.26. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $1.13 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.50.

Aqua Metals (NASDAQ:AQMS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The business services provider reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.06). During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.05) EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Aqua Metals will post -0.22 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Aqua Metals news, CEO Stephen Cotton sold 100,605 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.41, for a total value of $141,853.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Benjamin S. Taecker sold 35,676 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.27, for a total value of $45,308.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 274,186 shares of company stock valued at $364,181. Insiders own 5.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Credit Suisse AG bought a new stake in shares of Aqua Metals in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Barclays PLC bought a new stake in Aqua Metals during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $44,000. Royal Capital Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Aqua Metals during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in Aqua Metals by 56.5% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 54,914 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 19,823 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in Aqua Metals by 36.5% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 61,700 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $185,000 after acquiring an additional 16,500 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 18.60% of the company’s stock.

Aqua Metals, Inc engages in the production of recycled lead through a novel, proprietary and patent-pending process, called AquaRefining. Its products include Aqualyzer, and Pure Metrics. The company was founded by Stephen R. Clarke, Thomas Murphy, and Selwyn Mould on June 20, 2014 and is headquartered in McCarran, NV.

