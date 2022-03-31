Archaea Energy Inc (NYSE:LFG) Director Sells $254,622,636.72 in Stock

Archaea Energy Inc (NYSE:LFG – Get Rating) Director Renewable Energy Systems Aria sold 14,942,643 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.04, for a total transaction of $254,622,636.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

LFG stock opened at $21.83 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.20. Archaea Energy Inc has a 52 week low of $9.90 and a 52 week high of $22.40.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Viking Fund Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Archaea Energy by 15.0% during the fourth quarter. Viking Fund Management LLC now owns 46,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $841,000 after buying an additional 6,000 shares in the last quarter. Khrom Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Archaea Energy during the third quarter worth about $7,869,000. Wade G W & Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Archaea Energy during the third quarter worth about $374,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new position in Archaea Energy in the third quarter valued at approximately $374,000. Finally, Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC purchased a new position in Archaea Energy in the third quarter valued at approximately $882,000. 82.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have commented on LFG shares. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Archaea Energy from $31.00 to $29.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Archaea Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Archaea Energy in a research report on Monday, March 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $37.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $27.60.

Archaea Energy LLC is involved in developing renewable natural gas from high-carbon emission processes and industries by capturing recurring emissions from food waste, wastewater, agricultural waste and landfill gas. It operates and manages RNG projects throughout the entire energy life cycle and offers off-take partners.

