Archaea Energy Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NYSE:LFG)

Archaea Energy Inc (NYSE:LFG – Get Rating) was the target of unusually large options trading on Tuesday. Stock traders bought 2,153 call options on the company. This represents an increase of 2,266% compared to the typical volume of 91 call options.
Shares of Archaea Energy stock opened at $21.83 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.20. Archaea Energy has a twelve month low of $9.90 and a twelve month high of $22.40.
In other news, Director Renewable Energy Systems Aria sold 14,942,643 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.04, for a total transaction of $254,622,636.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.
A number of analysts have recently commented on LFG shares. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Archaea Energy from $31.00 to $29.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Archaea Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on Archaea Energy in a report on Monday, March 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $37.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.60.
Archaea Energy LLC is involved in developing renewable natural gas from high-carbon emission processes and industries by capturing recurring emissions from food waste, wastewater, agricultural waste and landfill gas. It operates and manages RNG projects throughout the entire energy life cycle and offers off-take partners.
