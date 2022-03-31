Arcturus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ARCT) Shares Gap Up to $27.54

Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ARCT – Get Rating) gapped up before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $27.54, but opened at $28.25. Arcturus Therapeutics shares last traded at $27.37, with a volume of 10,744 shares changing hands.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. HC Wainwright lowered their target price on Arcturus Therapeutics from $47.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Arcturus Therapeutics from $107.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 25th. Cantor Fitzgerald lowered their target price on Arcturus Therapeutics from $93.00 to $86.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Arcturus Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Arcturus Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Arcturus Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $50.75.

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $23.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $35.00. The company has a quick ratio of 6.19, a current ratio of 6.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The stock has a market cap of $718.46 million, a PE ratio of -3.56 and a beta of 2.76.

Arcturus Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:ARCT Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.47) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.77) by $0.30. Arcturus Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 61.88% and a negative net margin of 1,647.99%. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($1.25) EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. will post -4.59 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Arcturus Therapeutics news, COO Pad Chivukula sold 8,100 shares of Arcturus Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $324,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 12.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in Arcturus Therapeutics by 2.7% in the third quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 10,401 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $497,000 after acquiring an additional 270 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in Arcturus Therapeutics by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 29,197 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,081,000 after acquiring an additional 557 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its holdings in Arcturus Therapeutics by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 23,700 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $920,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Green Alpha Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Arcturus Therapeutics by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Green Alpha Advisors LLC now owns 20,949 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $775,000 after purchasing an additional 726 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Arcturus Therapeutics by 9.6% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 9,593 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $459,000 after purchasing an additional 839 shares during the period. 76.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings, Inc is a clinical-stage mRNA medicines and vaccines company, which focuses on the development of infectious disease vaccines and significant opportunities within liver and respiratory rare diseases. Its products include LUNAR-COV19, LUNAR-FLU, LUNAR-OTC, and LUNAR-CF. The company was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

