Arhaus (NASDAQ:ARHS) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Arhaus (NASDAQ:ARHS – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.10, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Arhaus updated its FY 2022 guidance to EPS.

NASDAQ:ARHS traded up $0.10 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $8.80. 7,189 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 383,908. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $7.60. Arhaus has a fifty-two week low of $6.17 and a fifty-two week high of $14.95.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in Arhaus during the 4th quarter worth approximately $13,127,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in Arhaus during the 4th quarter worth approximately $6,855,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in Arhaus during the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,298,000. BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in Arhaus during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,706,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Arhaus during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,827,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.24% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group increased their price objective on shares of Arhaus from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group set a $17.00 price target on shares of Arhaus in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Arhaus from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.92.

About Arhaus (Get Rating)

Arhaus, Inc provides merchandise assortments across various categories, including furniture, lighting, textiles, dÃ©cor, and outdoor furniture product that includes bedroom, dining room, living room, home office furnishings, textile products consist of handcrafted indoor and outdoor rugs, bed linens, and pillows and throws dÃ©cor products include wall art, mirrors, vases, candles, and other decorative accessories and outdoor products comprise outdoor dining tables, chairs, chaises and other furniture, lighting, textiles, dÃ©cor, umbrellas, and fire pits.

