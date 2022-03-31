Aridis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ARDS) Rating Increased to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Aridis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ARDS – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Aridis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company. It focuses on the discovery and development of immunotherapy using fully human monoclonal antibodies to treat life-threatening infections. The company’s product pipeline consists of AR-301, AR-105, AR-101, AR-401, AR-201 and AR-501 which are in clinical stages. Aridis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is based in San Jose, United States. “

Shares of ARDS traded up $0.02 on Tuesday, hitting $1.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 116,150 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,555,553. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $1.95 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.50. Aridis Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $1.13 and a fifty-two week high of $7.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.47 and a beta of 0.26.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Aridis Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Aridis Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new stake in Aridis Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in Aridis Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $274,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Aridis Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $132,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 14.21% of the company’s stock.

About Aridis Pharmaceuticals (Get Rating)

Aridis Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a late-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of targeted immunotherapy using fully human monoclonal antibodies (mAb) to treat life-threatening infections. Its lead product candidate is AR-301, a fully human mAb of immunoglobulin 1 (IgG1) that is in Phase III pivotal trials for the treatment of lung infections resulting from S.

