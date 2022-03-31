Arlo Technologies (NYSE:ARLO) Releases Q1 2022 Earnings Guidance

Arlo Technologies (NYSE:ARLO – Get Rating) updated its first quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $-0.060-$0.000 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $-0.050. The company issued revenue guidance of $110 million-$120 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $95.49 million.

ARLO has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Arlo Technologies from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Lake Street Capital initiated coverage on Arlo Technologies in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. They issued a buy rating and a $14.00 price target on the stock. BWS Financial increased their price objective on Arlo Technologies from $12.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Arlo Technologies from $10.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Raymond James increased their price objective on Arlo Technologies from $11.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Arlo Technologies has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $13.25.

Shares of ARLO traded down $0.04 on Thursday, reaching $8.74. 134 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,089,869. The stock has a market cap of $741.12 million, a PE ratio of -13.10 and a beta of 1.70. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.05 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $8.32. Arlo Technologies has a 52-week low of $5.48 and a 52-week high of $11.79.

Arlo Technologies ( NYSE:ARLO Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.08. Arlo Technologies had a negative return on equity of 47.08% and a negative net margin of 12.88%. The company had revenue of $142.86 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $134.96 million. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.19) earnings per share. Arlo Technologies’s revenue was up 24.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Arlo Technologies will post -0.73 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in Arlo Technologies by 66.2% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 110,259 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,156,000 after buying an additional 43,933 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its stake in Arlo Technologies by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 68,603 shares of the company’s stock valued at $720,000 after buying an additional 1,545 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in Arlo Technologies by 49.3% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 63,706 shares of the company’s stock valued at $668,000 after buying an additional 21,042 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in Arlo Technologies by 148.7% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 85,678 shares of the company’s stock valued at $549,000 after buying an additional 51,232 shares during the period. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in Arlo Technologies by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 46,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $483,000 after buying an additional 2,145 shares during the period. 67.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Arlo Technologies, Inc engages in the provision and development of cloud infrastructure and mobile app for smart connected devices. It offers wire-free smart Wi-Fi and LTE-enabled cameras, advanced baby monitors, smart security lights, and audio doorbell. The company was founded in January 2018 and is headquartered in Carlsbad, CA.

