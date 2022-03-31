Armanino Foods of Distinction, Inc. (OTCMKTS:AMNF) to Issue Dividend Increase – $0.03 Per Share

Armanino Foods of Distinction, Inc. (OTCMKTS:AMNF – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Thursday, March 31st, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 5th will be paid a dividend of 0.03 per share on Friday, April 29th. This represents a yield of 3.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 4th. This is a positive change from Armanino Foods of Distinction’s previous dividend of $0.03.
Shares of AMNF stock opened at $3.57 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $114.48 million, a PE ratio of 19.83 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $3.45 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.40. Armanino Foods of Distinction has a 52 week low of $2.60 and a 52 week high of $3.68.
Armanino Foods of Distinction Company Profile (Get Rating)
