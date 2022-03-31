Aroundtown (ETR:AT1) Given a €5.80 Price Target by UBS Group Analysts

Aroundtown (ETR:AT1 – Get Rating) has been given a €5.80 ($6.37) price target by investment analysts at UBS Group in a report issued on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. UBS Group’s target price indicates a potential upside of 9.15% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on AT1. Warburg Research set a €7.80 ($8.57) target price on shares of Aroundtown in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Kepler Capital Markets set a €7.50 ($8.24) price target on shares of Aroundtown in a report on Thursday, December 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €7.30 ($8.02) price target on shares of Aroundtown in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €7.20 ($7.91) price target on shares of Aroundtown in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a €5.00 ($5.49) price target on shares of Aroundtown in a report on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of €6.87 ($7.54).

ETR AT1 opened at €5.31 ($5.84) on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 81.85, a current ratio of 3.33 and a quick ratio of 2.32. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is €5.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is €5.66. Aroundtown has a 12 month low of €4.62 ($5.07) and a 12 month high of €7.16 ($7.87). The company has a market capitalization of $6.10 billion and a P/E ratio of 12.61.

Aroundtown SA, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a real estate company in Germany, the Netherlands, the United Kingdom, Belgium, and internationally. It invests in commercial and residential real estate properties, such as office, hotel, logistics, wholesale, retail, and other properties. The company was formerly known as Aroundtown Property Holdings PLC and changed its name to Aroundtown SA in September 2017.

