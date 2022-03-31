Arrow Electronics (NYSE:ARW) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Arrow Electronics (NYSE:ARW – Get Rating) in a research note issued on Thursday. The brokerage set a “strong-buy” rating on the technology company’s stock.

Several other analysts have also commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Arrow Electronics from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $146.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Raymond James raised Arrow Electronics from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $150.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their price target on Arrow Electronics from $132.00 to $143.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 4th.

ARW stock opened at $120.54 on Thursday. Arrow Electronics has a 1-year low of $107.08 and a 1-year high of $137.95. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $123.41 and a 200-day moving average price of $123.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.93, a P/E/G ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.48.

Arrow Electronics ( NYSE:ARW Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The technology company reported $5.37 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.42 by $0.95. Arrow Electronics had a return on equity of 21.65% and a net margin of 3.21%. The company had revenue of $9.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.92 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.17 earnings per share. Arrow Electronics’s revenue was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Arrow Electronics will post 18.48 earnings per share for the current year.

Arrow Electronics announced that its board has initiated a stock buyback plan on Friday, December 17th that authorizes the company to buyback $600.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the technology company to buy up to 6.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

In other news, COO Sean J. Kerins sold 8,687 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.08, for a total value of $1,069,195.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Vincent P. Melvin sold 20,477 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.14, for a total value of $2,501,060.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 98,580 shares of company stock valued at $12,053,449 in the last three months. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Empirical Finance LLC lifted its position in shares of Arrow Electronics by 68.4% in the third quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 13,329 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,497,000 after buying an additional 5,414 shares in the last quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd lifted its position in shares of Arrow Electronics by 25.4% in the fourth quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 6,564 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $881,000 after buying an additional 1,328 shares in the last quarter. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC lifted its position in shares of Arrow Electronics by 9.5% in the fourth quarter. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC now owns 10,571 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,419,000 after buying an additional 921 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Arrow Electronics by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 228,193 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $30,643,000 after buying an additional 675 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its position in shares of Arrow Electronics by 33.9% in the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 5,940 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $667,000 after buying an additional 1,505 shares in the last quarter. 93.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Arrow Electronics, Inc is a provider of products, services, and solutions to industrial and commercial users of electronic components and enterprise computing solutions. It operates through two segments: Global Components Business and Global Enterprise Computing Solutions. The Global Components segment is involved in the marketing and distribution of electronic components and provides a range of value-added capabilities throughout the entire life cycle of technology products and services through design engineering, global marketing, and integration, global logistics and supply chain management.

