Arteris, Inc. (NASDAQ:AIP) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.17 Per Share

Brokerages expect that Arteris, Inc. (NASDAQ:AIP – Get Rating) will report earnings per share of ($0.17) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Arteris’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.14) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.19). The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Arteris will report full-year earnings of ($0.53) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.59) to ($0.46). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of ($0.30) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.38) to ($0.22). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Arteris.

Arteris (NASDAQ:AIP – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 3rd. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.32) by $0.20. The business had revenue of $11.43 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.60 million.

Several research firms have commented on AIP. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price objective on shares of Arteris in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Arteris from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. Finally, Cowen dropped their target price on shares of Arteris from $32.00 to $23.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Arteris has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $28.40.

Arteris stock traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $13.00. The stock had a trading volume of 36,018 shares, compared to its average volume of 59,654. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 2.51 and a current ratio of 2.51. The company has a 50 day moving average of $14.47. Arteris has a one year low of $11.18 and a one year high of $27.57.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AIP. Summit Partners Public Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Arteris in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $15,402,000. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in Arteris in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $5,841,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Arteris in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $5,229,000. Eventide Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Arteris in the fourth quarter worth $3,805,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Arteris in the fourth quarter worth $2,110,000. Institutional investors own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Arteris, Inc provides semiconductor interconnect intellectual property (IP) and IP deployment solutions in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and the Middle East. The company develops, licenses, and supports the on-chip interconnect fabric technology used in System-on-Chip (Soc) designs and Network-on-Chip (NoC) interconnect IP.

