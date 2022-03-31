Arweave 24-Hour Volume Hits $61.78 Million (AR)

Arweave (AR) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on March 31st. One Arweave coin can now be purchased for approximately $37.92 or 0.00081687 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Arweave has traded 16.3% higher against the dollar. Arweave has a market cap of $1.27 billion and approximately $61.78 million worth of Arweave was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002157 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001644 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.90 or 0.00010552 BTC.

Carry (CRE) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0098 or 0.00000021 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0860 or 0.00000185 BTC.

HoryouToken (HYT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Project Pai (PAI) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0033 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Ripio Credit Network (RCN) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0091 or 0.00000020 BTC.

HalalChain (HLC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0074 or 0.00000018 BTC.

Origin Sport (ORS) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0048 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Arweave Profile

AR is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was August 30th, 2017. Arweave’s total supply is 63,190,435 coins and its circulating supply is 33,394,701 coins. Arweave’s official message board is medium.com/@arweave . The official website for Arweave is www.arweave.org . Arweave’s official Twitter account is @cappasity and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Arweave is a new type of storage that backs data with sustainable and perpetual endowments, allowing users and developers to truly store data forever – for the very first time. As a collectively owned hard drive that never forgets, Arweave allows users to remember and preserve valuable information, apps, and history indefinitely. By preserving history, it prevents others from rewriting it. “

Buying and Selling Arweave

