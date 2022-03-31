Ashford Hospitality Trust (NYSE:AHT) Earns Sell Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Ashford Hospitality Trust (NYSE:AHT – Get Rating) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on AHT. B. Riley reduced their price objective on Ashford Hospitality Trust from $17.00 to $11.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 7th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Ashford Hospitality Trust from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $28.00.

Shares of AHT stock opened at $10.17 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 67.56, a current ratio of 5.72 and a quick ratio of 5.72. The company has a market cap of $350.79 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.54 and a beta of 2.03. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.13. Ashford Hospitality Trust has a 1-year low of $6.56 and a 1-year high of $77.90.

Ashford Hospitality Trust ( NYSE:AHT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 22nd. The real estate investment trust reported ($1.75) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.95) by $0.20. During the same period last year, the company earned ($16.70) earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Ashford Hospitality Trust will post 1.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of AHT. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in Ashford Hospitality Trust in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in Ashford Hospitality Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at $57,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in Ashford Hospitality Trust in the 4th quarter valued at $70,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue purchased a new stake in Ashford Hospitality Trust in the 4th quarter valued at $82,000. Finally, Bayesian Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Ashford Hospitality Trust in the 4th quarter valued at $100,000. Institutional investors own 29.64% of the company’s stock.

Ashford Hospitality Trust, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which invests in the hospitality industry. The firm’s investments include direct hotel investments, mezzanine financing through origination or acquisition, first mortgage financing through origination or acquisition, sale-leaseback transactions and other hospitality transactions.

