ASM Pacific Technology Limited (OTCMKTS:ASMVF) Short Interest Update

ASM Pacific Technology Limited (OTCMKTS:ASMVF – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 323,800 shares, a drop of 35.5% from the February 28th total of 502,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3,238.0 days.
ASM Pacific Technology stock opened at $9.64 on Thursday. ASM Pacific Technology has a one year low of $9.64 and a one year high of $15.35. The business has a fifty day moving average of $9.73 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.63.
About ASM Pacific Technology (Get Rating)
