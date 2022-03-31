ASM Pacific Technology Limited (OTCMKTS:ASMVF) Short Interest Update

ASM Pacific Technology Limited (OTCMKTS:ASMVF – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 323,800 shares, a drop of 35.5% from the February 28th total of 502,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3,238.0 days.

ASM Pacific Technology stock opened at $9.64 on Thursday. ASM Pacific Technology has a one year low of $9.64 and a one year high of $15.35. The business has a fifty day moving average of $9.73 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.63.

Get ASM Pacific Technology alerts:

About ASM Pacific Technology (Get Rating)

ASM Pacific Technology Limited, an investment holding company, engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of machines, tools, and materials used in the semiconductor and electronics assembly industries worldwide. It operates through Semiconductor Solutions and Surface Mount Technology Solutions segments.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for ASM Pacific Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ASM Pacific Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.