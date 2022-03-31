Aspen Technology (NASDAQ:AZPN) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Aspen Technology (NASDAQ:AZPN – Get Rating) in a report released on Thursday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the technology company’s stock.

Separately, Loop Capital upgraded Aspen Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $160.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $167.71.

Shares of AZPN opened at $163.79 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $145.74 and its 200 day moving average price is $146.76. Aspen Technology has a 12-month low of $122.29 and a 12-month high of $169.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.92 billion, a PE ratio of 43.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.39 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 3.40 and a quick ratio of 3.40.

Aspen Technology ( NASDAQ:AZPN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 26th. The technology company reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.41 by ($0.30). Aspen Technology had a return on equity of 38.51% and a net margin of 38.80%. The firm had revenue of $171.36 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $188.17 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.93 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Aspen Technology will post 4.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BOKF NA raised its stake in shares of Aspen Technology by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. BOKF NA now owns 7,222 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,099,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Values First Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Aspen Technology during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,664,000. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Aspen Technology during the fourth quarter valued at about $98,240,000. Stephens Inc. AR raised its stake in shares of Aspen Technology by 10.6% during the fourth quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 2,875 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $438,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rovin Capital UT ADV acquired a new position in Aspen Technology during the fourth quarter worth about $679,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.64% of the company’s stock.

Aspen Technology

Aspen Technology, Inc engages in the provision of asset optimization solutions. It develops its applications to design, and optimize processes across the engineering, manufacturing, supply chain, and asset performance management areas. The firm operates through the Subscription and Software, and Services and Other segments.

