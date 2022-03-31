Assurant (NYSE:AIZ) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Assurant (NYSE:AIZ – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $13.062-$13.512 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $12.140. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Several research firms have weighed in on AIZ. Truist Financial upped their target price on Assurant from $210.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Friday, March 25th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Assurant from $197.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Monday. StockNews.com cut Assurant from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Assurant from $183.00 to $180.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $195.74.

Shares of AIZ stock opened at $182.17 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.94, a PEG ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a current ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $165.91 and its 200-day moving average price is $161.08. Assurant has a 12 month low of $139.89 and a 12 month high of $184.97.

Assurant ( NYSE:AIZ Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The financial services provider reported $2.47 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.30 by $0.17. Assurant had a net margin of 13.47% and a return on equity of 9.82%. The business had revenue of $2.57 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.58 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.82 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Assurant will post 12.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 21st. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 28th were issued a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 25th. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.49%. Assurant’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 11.86%.

In other news, EVP Robert Lonergan sold 2,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.19, for a total value of $403,018.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Francesca Luthi sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.81, for a total transaction of $727,240.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Deutsche Bank AG raised its position in shares of Assurant by 19.6% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 391,276 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $60,984,000 after acquiring an additional 64,100 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Assurant by 8.2% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 225,092 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $35,154,000 after purchasing an additional 17,078 shares during the period. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. grew its stake in Assurant by 1,052.1% during the fourth quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 46,569 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,258,000 after purchasing an additional 42,527 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in Assurant by 61.6% in the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 42,577 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,637,000 after purchasing an additional 16,232 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in Assurant by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 14,994 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,336,000 after buying an additional 569 shares during the period. 93.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Assurant, Inc engages in the provision of risk management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Global Housing, Global Lifestyle and Global Preneed. The Global Housing segment provides lender-placed homeowners, multi-family housing and mortgage solutions. The Global Lifestyle segment offers mobile device protection products, related & extended service products and related services for consumer electronics & appliances, vehicle protection services, and credit insurance.

