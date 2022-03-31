Atmos Energy (NYSE:ATO) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Atmos Energy (NYSE:ATO – Get Rating) in a report released on Thursday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Barclays raised their price target on Atmos Energy from $101.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, March 25th. TheStreet raised Atmos Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, December 27th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Atmos Energy from $121.00 to $128.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Atmos Energy from $119.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, Bank of America raised Atmos Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $100.00 to $107.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $115.00.

NYSE:ATO opened at $120.37 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $110.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $100.60. Atmos Energy has a twelve month low of $85.80 and a twelve month high of $120.41. The stock has a market cap of $16.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.67, a PEG ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

Atmos Energy ( NYSE:ATO Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The utilities provider reported $1.86 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.86. Atmos Energy had a return on equity of 8.77% and a net margin of 19.88%. The firm had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.02 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.71 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Atmos Energy will post 5.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP Richard M. Thomas sold 950 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.61, for a total transaction of $101,279.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Quent Capital LLC bought a new position in Atmos Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Curi Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Atmos Energy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new stake in shares of Atmos Energy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC grew its position in shares of Atmos Energy by 2,090.0% in the 3rd quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 438 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 418 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Accel Wealth Management grew its position in shares of Atmos Energy by 125.0% in the 4th quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 450 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.21% of the company’s stock.

Atmos Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the regulated natural gas distribution, and pipeline and storage businesses in the United States. It operates through two segments, Distribution, and Pipeline and Storage. The Distribution segment is involved in the regulated natural gas distribution and related sales operations in eight states.

