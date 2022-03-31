AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) Shares Sold by Kavar Capital Partners Group LLC

Kavar Capital Partners Group LLC lowered its position in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Get Rating) by 88.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,950 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 83,384 shares during the quarter. Kavar Capital Partners Group LLC’s holdings in AT&T were worth $269,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of T. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in AT&T by 2.3% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 520,767,902 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $14,065,940,000 after purchasing an additional 11,916,885 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of AT&T by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 121,305,729 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,267,660,000 after buying an additional 2,238,750 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its position in shares of AT&T by 92.4% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 53,832,341 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,469,084,000 after buying an additional 25,849,299 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in AT&T by 7.9% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 41,048,270 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,108,714,000 after acquiring an additional 3,005,913 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital World Investors lifted its position in AT&T by 5.2% in the third quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 40,200,127 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,085,805,000 after acquiring an additional 1,982,935 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 51.63% of the company’s stock.

T has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of AT&T from $33.00 to $32.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Citigroup lowered their price target on AT&T from $31.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. Morgan Stanley raised AT&T from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $32.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on AT&T in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Tigress Financial boosted their target price on AT&T from $36.00 to $41.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $29.43.

T stock opened at $24.14 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $172.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. AT&T Inc. has a 52-week low of $22.02 and a 52-week high of $33.88. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is $24.89.

AT&T (NYSE:T – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 26th. The technology company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.02. AT&T had a net margin of 11.89% and a return on equity of 13.50%. The business had revenue of $40.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.75 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.75 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that AT&T Inc. will post 3.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 14th will be paid a $0.278 dividend. This represents a $1.11 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.61%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 13th. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio is currently 75.36%.

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications, media, and technology services worldwide. The company operates through Communications, WarnerMedia, and Latin America segments. The Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, and carrying cases and hands-free devices through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

